Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hays to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hays to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Hays alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hays

Hays Stock Performance

Hays Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Hays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as technology, accountancy and finance, engineering, construction and property, office support, life sciences, sales and marketing, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.