Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Henderson Opportunities Stock Performance
HOT stock opened at GBX 218 ($2.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 218.75. Henderson Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 177 ($2.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 238 ($3.06). The company has a market capitalization of £86.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,216.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78.
Henderson Opportunities Company Profile
