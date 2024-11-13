Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson Opportunities Stock Performance

HOT stock opened at GBX 218 ($2.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 218.75. Henderson Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 177 ($2.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 238 ($3.06). The company has a market capitalization of £86.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,216.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78.

Get Henderson Opportunities alerts:

Henderson Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.