Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Issues Earnings Results

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Heron Therapeutics updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,258. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

