Honeywell International Inc. (HON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 on December 6th

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.
Honeywell International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Honeywell International has a payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $10.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.
Honeywell International Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $233.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $185.71 and a 1-year high of $242.77.
Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.
