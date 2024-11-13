Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $233.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.67 and a 200-day moving average of $207.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $152.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.71 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

