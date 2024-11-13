Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) Insider Grant Haywood Buys 420,000 Shares

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ – Get Free Report) insider Grant Haywood acquired 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$20,160.00 ($13,263.16).

Horizon Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Horizon Minerals

Horizon Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, silver, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Boorara Gold Project located on the eastern edge of the city of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Western Australia.

