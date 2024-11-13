Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.090-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.09-0.13 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE HPP opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $48,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at $19,307.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $49,399.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,068 shares in the company, valued at $322,439.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $48,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,307.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

