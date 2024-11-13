Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2024

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPPGet Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.090-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.09-0.13 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE HPP opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hudson Pacific Properties

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $48,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at $19,307.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $49,399.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,068 shares in the company, valued at $322,439.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $48,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,307.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.