Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Vincent P. Abbatecola Acquires 2,500 Shares

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) Director Vincent P. Abbatecola purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,809.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

HDSN stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a market cap of $270.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.22. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.92 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 12.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HDSN shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hudson Technologies from $8.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 240,800.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 57,792 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 30.0% in the second quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after acquiring an additional 364,117 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

