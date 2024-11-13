Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2,771.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Humana by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Humana by 81.8% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $280.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.62. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $527.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

