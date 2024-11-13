Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 197.5% from the October 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.94. 21,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,985. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

About Huntington Bancshares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANL Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

