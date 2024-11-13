HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 925,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,298. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. HUYA has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUYA. Citigroup upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.80 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.70 target price on shares of HUYA in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

