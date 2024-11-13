Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Short Interest Down 83.1% in October

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the October 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hypercharge Networks Trading Up 9.3 %

OTCMKTS HCNWF traded up 0.01 on Tuesday, reaching 0.07. The company had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,062. Hypercharge Networks has a 52-week low of 0.05 and a 52-week high of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is 0.08 and its 200 day moving average is 0.09.

About Hypercharge Networks

Hypercharge Networks Corp. supplies electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and solutions light and medium duty in Canada and the United States. The company provides turnkey EV charging solutions for light and medium duty EVs through a managed charging network of EV charging stations. It serves multi-unit residential buildings; commercial locations, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, municipal; and fleet operators.

