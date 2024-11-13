IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Director Renaud Adams Buys 36,000 Shares of Stock

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMGGet Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) Director Renaud Adams purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,102.80.

IMG stock opened at C$7.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.16. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.87 and a 52 week high of C$8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. The company has a market cap of C$4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.91.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

