IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Group International L. Resource Sells 54,517 Shares of Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Group International L. Resource sold 54,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,090,885.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,293,915 shares in the company, valued at $105,931,239.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.76.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter. IBEX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 22.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

