ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 65 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $18.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5,004.68. 37,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,520. The company has a market capitalization of $165.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,079.50 and a 52-week high of $5,069.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,287.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,959.25.

Booking Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,749.83.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

