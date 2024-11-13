ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.23.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

