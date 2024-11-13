ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, Zacks reports. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICL remained flat at $4.28 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 189,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,014. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

