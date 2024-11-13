Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 328.50 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 328.50 ($4.23), with a volume of 201273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.47).
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 620 ($7.98) to GBX 560 ($7.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.
In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £9,490 ($12,212.07). Insiders own 19.34% of the company’s stock.
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
