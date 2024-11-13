Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Incitec Pivot’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97.

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

