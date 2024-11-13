Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.63 and traded as low as $33.10. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 406 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infineon Technologies stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

