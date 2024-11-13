Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 1.36% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 100.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 3,560.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 387,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 376,527 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 239.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 20,331 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,826,000.

BJUN opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

