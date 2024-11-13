Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 234.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAUG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,007,000 after buying an additional 372,045 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 329.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 893,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 685,901 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 318.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 436,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 332,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 129.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 241,950 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS PAUG opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $771 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

