Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 43597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Innovotech Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55.
About Innovotech
Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Innovotech
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.