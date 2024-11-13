Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
Inogen Stock Performance
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Inogen in the first quarter worth $129,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Inogen by 27.3% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inogen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 65,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
