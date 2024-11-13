Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Inogen in the first quarter worth $129,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Inogen by 27.3% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inogen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 65,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

