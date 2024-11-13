Insider Buying: Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT) Insider Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Elliott bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$11,040.00 ($7,263.16).
Cettire Price Performance
About Cettire
Cettire Limited engages in the online luxury goods retailing business in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories. Cettire Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cettire
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Cettire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cettire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.