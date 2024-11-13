Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Purchases 7 Shares of Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Shook acquired 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,751 ($22.53) per share, for a total transaction of £122.57 ($157.73).

Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Daniel Shook acquired 7 shares of IMI stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,805 ($23.23) per share, with a total value of £126.35 ($162.59).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Daniel Shook bought 7 shares of IMI stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,779 ($22.89) per share, with a total value of £124.53 ($160.25).

IMI Stock Performance

Shares of LON IMI traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,718 ($22.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,784.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,805.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,768.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 1,531 ($19.70) and a one year high of GBX 1,911 ($24.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, an engineering company, engages in the design, manufacturing, and servicing of engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers engineering protects for extreme temperatures and pressure environments; supplying flow control solutions in critical applications, including liquified natural gas (LNG) production, upstream oil and gas facilities, petrochemical processes, biopharma processing, combined cycle and nuclear power, marine, and other process industries; and installs severe service valves for supporting critical industrial plants and processes.

