Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells 573 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
HubSpot Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of HUBS traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $700.00. The company had a trading volume of 840,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,385. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $724.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $543.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.16.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $666.26.
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
