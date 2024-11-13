Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells 573 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HUBS traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $700.00. The company had a trading volume of 840,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,385. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $724.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $543.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.16.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter worth $82,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in HubSpot by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 18,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in HubSpot by 15.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 9.1% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $666.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.