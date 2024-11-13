Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells 76 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,820. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MTD stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $1,261.94. The company had a trading volume of 31,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,812. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,391.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1,402.80. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,029.01 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 531.78%. The company had revenue of $954.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $685,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,867,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 52.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,338.75.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

