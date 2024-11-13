Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Insider Sells 21,209 Shares of Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 21,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $774,128.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,482. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SMPL stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 10.46%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 182.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 236.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

