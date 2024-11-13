Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21), with a volume of 46042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.22).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £14.35 million, a PE ratio of -123.21 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.90.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc designs, manufactures, and sells medical technology products worldwide. The company offers products for acute care comprising developmental care, diagnostics, intensive care, monitoring, neonatal, obstetrics, operating theatres, pain management and developmental, respiratory, resus, thermo regulatory, and transport areas.

Featured Stories

