Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.62, but opened at $11.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 271,987 shares changing hands.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IAS. Barclays increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,472,000 after buying an additional 566,982 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 11.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,906,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,949,000 after purchasing an additional 412,044 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 0.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,147,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,216,000 after acquiring an additional 237,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,246,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 55,844 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Integral Ad Science Stock Down 10.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,132.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Integral Ad Science’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
