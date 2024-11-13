Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.350-5.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Inter Parfums also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.35 EPS.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 2.2 %

IPAR traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.00. 269,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,549. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.16. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $156.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Get Our Latest Report on IPAR

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.