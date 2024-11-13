International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,546. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $149.05 and a 52 week high of $237.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.98. The company has a market cap of $194.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

