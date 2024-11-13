International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $209.63 and last traded at $209.77. Approximately 428,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,222,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $195.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.