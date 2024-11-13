Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 13.55%.

Intevac Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. 91,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,612. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. Intevac has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $4.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Intevac in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Tuesday.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

