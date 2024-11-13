Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a growth of 125.1% from the October 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.2% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 121,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth approximately $722,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

VKI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. 135,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,930. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $9.42.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

