Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Up 508.3% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 508.3% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.30. 8,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,001. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envision Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 164,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 111,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 368.1% in the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

