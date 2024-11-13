Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

VCV traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. 73,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,975. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

