Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, an increase of 176.5% from the October 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 377,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at about $473,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

