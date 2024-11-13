Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of VPV stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. 37,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,729. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 47,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $516,378.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,514,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,611,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 242,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,186 over the last ninety days.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

