Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.6% during the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $184.38. 1,836,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,059,096. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $142.77 and a twelve month high of $185.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

