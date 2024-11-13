Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 55,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 515,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 24,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,954. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

