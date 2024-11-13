Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/12/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/7/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/14/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 25.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
