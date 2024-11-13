Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/12/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 25.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 42,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,165,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the third quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 1,187,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 546,776 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

