Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 13th (ABOS, AE, AIRG, ALTG, ARTL, ARTV, BAB, BOLT, CAMT, CART)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, November 13th:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 565 ($7.27) target price on the stock.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $94.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $82.00.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Westpark Capital. They currently have a $2.61 price target on the stock.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partners. Leerink Partners currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Merit Group (LON:MRIT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.35) target price on the stock.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. The firm currently has a $253.00 price target on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. Redburn Atlantic currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its accumulate rating reiterated by analysts at Phillip Securities. Phillip Securities currently has a $485.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $420.00.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) had its in-line rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $51.00.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Westpark Capital. Westpark Capital currently has a $2.65 price target on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $170.00.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

