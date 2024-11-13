Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 13th (ABOS, AE, AIRG, ALTG, ARTL, ARTV, BAB, BOLT, CAMT, CART)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, November 13th:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 565 ($7.27) target price on the stock.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $94.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $82.00.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Westpark Capital. They currently have a $2.61 price target on the stock.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partners. Leerink Partners currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Merit Group (LON:MRIT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.35) target price on the stock.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. The firm currently has a $253.00 price target on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. Redburn Atlantic currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its accumulate rating reiterated by analysts at Phillip Securities. Phillip Securities currently has a $485.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $420.00.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) had its in-line rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $51.00.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Westpark Capital. Westpark Capital currently has a $2.65 price target on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $170.00.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.