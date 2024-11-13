Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SharkNinja (SN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) in the last few weeks:

11/1/2024 – SharkNinja had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – SharkNinja had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – SharkNinja had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $126.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – SharkNinja had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $115.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – SharkNinja had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $102.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – SharkNinja had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – SharkNinja is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2024 – SharkNinja had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SharkNinja Stock Down 2.4 %

SharkNinja stock opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.12 and a twelve month high of $112.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.86.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in SharkNinja by 6,408.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,825,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,464,000 after buying an additional 1,797,578 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $114,878,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth $62,309,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth $38,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

