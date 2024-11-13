IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 3245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on IperionX in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

IperionX Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of IperionX

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 13.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IperionX in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IperionX in the third quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of IperionX by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 337,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

