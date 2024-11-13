iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.13. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2831 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

