iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 190,574 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 84,900 shares.The stock last traded at $51.83 and had previously closed at $51.82.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

About iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

