iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 190,574 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 84,900 shares.The stock last traded at $51.83 and had previously closed at $51.82.
iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83.
iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares AAA CLO Active ETF
About iShares AAA CLO Active ETF
The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
