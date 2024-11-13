iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Position Increased by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC owned about 0.67% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $13,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $566,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 152,939 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

ICVT stock opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.57. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

