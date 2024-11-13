iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,532 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IVV stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $599.96. The company had a trading volume of 625,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,409. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $448.11 and a 1-year high of $603.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $575.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.42. The firm has a market cap of $517.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

